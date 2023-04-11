LONDON (Reuters) – Global export restrictions on critical materials have grown more than five-fold over the last decade, the OECD said on Tuesday, potentially impeding governments’ efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pakistan condemns India’s decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir - April 11, 2023
- Export restrictions mount on critical materials, says OECD - April 11, 2023
- South Korea wildfire forces 500 residents to evacuate, rain helps fight flames - April 11, 2023