(Reuters) – Mexico has long been a manufacturing hub in North America for multiple automakers, and the country is trying to position itself for the wave of electric vehicles (EVs) to come. The auto sector is a driver of Mexico’s major manufacturing industry, which is heavily
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-As Tesla prepares a Mexico plant, a look at auto plants in Mexico - February 28, 2023
- Biden urges US carriers to follow American Airlines on family seating - February 28, 2023
- Japan factory activity shrinks the most in 2-1/2 years - February 28, 2023