LONDON (Reuters) – Former British prime minister Boris Johnson accepted on Tuesday he misled parliament over the answers he gave about parties held in government buildings during the coronavirus pandemic, but he denied having done so “intentionally or recklessly”.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- First Republic shares rise 23% after days of brutal selloff - March 21, 2023
- Ukraine appoints new ministers to meet ‘difficult challenges’ - March 21, 2023
- Factbox-Boris Johnson’s defence over allegations he misled UK parliament - March 21, 2023