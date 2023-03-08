By Josh Ye and Julie Zhu HONG KONG (Reuters) – China has announced plans for a national data bureau, describing it as part of an effort to coordinate data resources in the country and to achieve a vision of “digital China” conceived by President Xi Jinping.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tickmill Webinar for March 13: The Ultimate Forex Trading Masterclass - March 8, 2023
- Factbox-China moves towards digital economy dream with national data bureau - March 8, 2023
- Adidas to slash dividend after Kanye West split - March 8, 2023