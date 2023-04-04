(Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a historic moment for the United States on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, as prosecutors accused him of paying two women to suppress their accounts of sexual encounters with him.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-Details from New York prosecutor’s Trump hush-money indictment - April 4, 2023
- SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week – FAA - April 4, 2023
- Fed’s Mester sees more rate rises ahead - April 4, 2023