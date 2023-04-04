BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel with French President Macron to Beijing for a joint meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, having said the European Union must reduce its economic dependence on China.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Romania: Fiscal Sustainability Hinges on Pension, Tax Reform as Growth Slows - April 4, 2023
- Gunmen in Nigeria seize eight students in latest kidnapping - April 4, 2023
- U.S. journalist jailed by Russia meet lawyers for first time - April 4, 2023