BERLIN (Reuters) – The attack at a Jehovah’s Witnesses worship hall in Hamburg, in which a gunman shot dead seven people including an unborn child before killing himself, is Germany’s latest shooting in recent years, placing already strict gun laws under further scrutiny.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Banks sucked into global rout as SVB crisis spooks investors - March 10, 2023
- Analysis-With another ex-prime minister charged, Malaysia risks further turmoil - March 10, 2023
- Factbox-Gun attacks in Germany in recent years - March 10, 2023