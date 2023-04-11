By Filipp Lebedev and Caleb Davis (Reuters) – Russia is poised to introduce electronic military draft papers for the first time in its history as it seeks to tighten up the system it has used to expand its military forces in Ukraine and crack down on
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-How Russia plans to use technology to crack down on draft dodgers - April 11, 2023
- Boeing delivers 130 planes in Q1, beating Airbus by 3 jets - April 11, 2023
- Ford will retool Ontario factory to build EVs starting next year - April 11, 2023