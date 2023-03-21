By Stefanno Sulaiman JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday passed into law an emergency decree on jobs and investment, eliminating legal uncertainty hanging over measures championed by President Joko Widodo to spur business sentiment in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.
