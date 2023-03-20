DETROIT (Reuters) – Insurers and industry experts say electric vehicle insurance premiums will keep rising as sales grow unless the car companies make it easier to access battery data and repair packs that are only slightly damaged in collisions.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-Insurers press carmakers for more help with EV batteries - March 20, 2023
- Adam Sandler honored with Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize - March 20, 2023
- Safe haven yen, dollar regain footing as caution builds over bank contagion - March 20, 2023