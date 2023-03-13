By Laurie Chen BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s rubber-stamp parliament concluded its annual meeting on Monday, during which Xi Jinping was confirmed as president for a precedent-breaking third term and installed many of his allies in top government roles.
