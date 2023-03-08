VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – March 13 marks the 10th anniversary of the election of Pope Francis as head of the nearly 1.38-billion-member Roman Catholic Church. The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina was elected as the 266th pope and the first from Latin America.
