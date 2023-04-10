By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) – New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s main challenge will be to phase out its controversial yield curve control policy, which has come under criticism for distorting markets by keeping long-term interest rates from rising.
