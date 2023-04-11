DUBLIN (Reuters) – Joe Biden will become the eighth sitting U.S. president to visit Ireland this week. Many of his predecessors have also sought out their Irish roots, sometimes to be greeted by cheering crowds, and occasionally by protests.
