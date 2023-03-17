THE HAGUE, Netherlands (Reuters) – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of responsibility for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Swiss lawmakers tell Credit Suisse to clean up its act, seek to ringfence crisis - March 17, 2023
- Factbox-Details of ICC arrest warrant against Putin - March 17, 2023
- Factbox-What is the International Criminal Court? - March 17, 2023