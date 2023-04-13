KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s army on Thursday warned of a risk of confrontation following the mobilization of a powerful paramilitary group, in a sign of growing strains between the rival forces and a potential complication in moves to restore civilian rule.
