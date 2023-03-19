KYIV (Reuters) – In its arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, the International Criminal Court accused the Russian president of the war crime of unlawful deportation of people, in particular children, and their unlawful transfer from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox: Who are the Ukrainian children at the heart of Putin arrest warrant? - March 19, 2023
- Ecuador, Peru authorities assess damage after earthquake that killed at least 15 - March 19, 2023
- Two major banks in Europe worry about contagion, look to regulators for reassurance – sources - March 19, 2023