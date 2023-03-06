By Idrees Ali AMMAN (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was of more symbolic than operational importance, and its fall would not necessarily mean that Moscow had regained the initiative in the war.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Two guards killed in gunfire as four break out of Mauritania jail - March 6, 2023
- Ex-UK leader Boris Johnson nominates father for knighthood – report - March 6, 2023
- Turks ask how a boom town came crashing down in quake - March 6, 2023