JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s far-right finance minister said on Sunday he would not agree to any freeze in settlement activity in the occupied West Bank, after Israeli officials committed during a summit in Jordan to hold off on such construction in the coming months.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia’s Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27 - February 26, 2023
- Far-right Israeli minister says ‘no’ to West Bank settlement freeze - February 26, 2023
- Israel and Palestinians agree to deepen ties to avert violence - February 26, 2023