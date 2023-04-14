SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Electric vehicle (EV) startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on Thursday pushed back initial deliveries of its flagship FF 91 Futurist by another two months, saying they would depend on “substantial additional financing”.
