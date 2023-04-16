By Julia Symmes Cobb BOGOTA (Reuters) – Dissident FARC rebels who rejected a landmark peace agreement in 2016 said on Sunday they are ready to set up a dialogue with the government on May 16 to begin peace talks to bring their group, the Estado Mayor
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- FARC dissident group says to start peace talks with Colombian govt in May - April 16, 2023
- Explainer-What to expect in the Dominion v. Fox defamation trial - April 16, 2023
- Sudan state TV cuts transmission amid clashes - April 16, 2023