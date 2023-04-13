MOSCOW (Reuters) – Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian man who was jailed for “discrediting the Russian army” after his daughter Masha drew anti-war pictures at school has been extradited from Belarus to Russia, state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing a Belarusian official.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Father of Russian girl who drew anti-war pictures extradited from Belarus to Russia -RIA - April 13, 2023
- Ugandan LGBTQ activist readies for the fight of his life - April 13, 2023
- India opens new investigation into BBC in widening crackdown - April 13, 2023