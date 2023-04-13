By Sarah N. Lynch and Idrees Ali WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking highly classified U.S. documents that have embarrassed Washington with allies around the world will be arrested on Thursday in Massachusetts, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Rally Fueled by Tech Sector Surge - April 13, 2023
- Hours before Blinken visit, US condemns Vietnam’s jailing of activist - April 13, 2023
- Tech exec arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee - April 13, 2023