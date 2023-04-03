(Reuters) – The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on Monday announced the marketing process for the about $60 billion loan portfolio retained in receivership following the failure of Signature Bank.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Romania: Fiscal Sustainability Hinges on Pension, Tax Reform as Growth Slows - April 4, 2023
- Gunmen in Nigeria seize eight students in latest kidnapping - April 4, 2023
- U.S. journalist jailed by Russia meet lawyers for first time - April 4, 2023