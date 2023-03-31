(Reuters) – Regulator Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) exercised its equity appreciation right in First Citizens BancShares Inc stock worth $500 million as part of a deal for the regional lender to buy failed Silicon Valley Bank.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Markets Threatened Major Resistance Barrier - March 31, 2023
- U.S. seeks to keep Yemen-bound ammunition seized from Iran - March 31, 2023
- Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Recover for the Week - March 31, 2023