By Hannah Lang WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Stricter banking regulations would not have prevented Silicon Valley Bank’s sudden collapse last month, a top official at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Wednesday, highlighting instead management failures behind its demise.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Want To Know Where Gold Prices Are Heading Next? Then Keep An Eye On Sugar - April 12, 2023
- SP500 And Gold Pull Back From Session Highs As Traders Digest Inflation Data - April 12, 2023
- Activity resumes in Ethiopian region after deadly protests - April 12, 2023