WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp deposited $40 billion back into the U.S. Treasury General Account on Tuesday, reversing a $40 billion withdrawal on Friday as the regulator took control of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, Treasury financial data released on Wednesday showed.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Visa, MasterCard $5.6 billion settlement with retailers is upheld - March 15, 2023
- Stormy Daniels speaks with prosecutors probing payment from Trump - March 15, 2023
- Barclays: ECB more likely to hike rates by 25 bps rather than 50 bps or no hike - March 15, 2023