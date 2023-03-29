(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) will take the plight of community banks into account when charging financial institutions a “special assessment fee” to cover recent losses incurred over the U.S. banking crisis, the FDIC’s head told lawmakers in a hearing on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- FDIC to consider bank size in applying ‘special assessment fee’ - March 29, 2023
- Wall Street jumps with rosy outlooks from companies - March 29, 2023
- White House prepares new bank rule proposal after failures – source - March 29, 2023