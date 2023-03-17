WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top regulatory officials for the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation will testify before a House panel on March 29 to discuss the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
