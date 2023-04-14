(Reuters) – Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate on Friday kept bets the U.S. central bank will increase its benchmark rate in May by another quarter-of-a-percentage point after a report showed retail sales were not as weak as expected last month.
