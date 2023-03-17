By Prerana Bhat and Indradip Ghosh BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points on March 22 despite recent banking sector turmoil, according to a strong majority of economists polled by Reuters who were divided on the risks to
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Fed to stay the course with 25 bps rate hike on March 22: Reuters poll - March 17, 2023
- Microsoft offers EU remedies seeking OK on Activision deal - March 17, 2023
- Eurozone Inflation Softens While Wages Soar in Q4 - March 17, 2023