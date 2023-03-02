WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The impact of higher U.S. interest rates on the economy may only begin to “bite” in earnest this spring, an argument for the Federal Reserve to stick with “steady” quarter-point rate increases for now, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday.
