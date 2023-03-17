(Reuters) – Shares of FedEx Corp surged over 11% before the bell on Friday, after aggressive cost cuts helped the freight bellwether lift its profit forecast despite falling e-commerce package volumes.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia’s Sberbank recommends record dividend payout – CEO - March 17, 2023
- Japan’s Kishida to announce new Indo-Pacific plan, seek India’s support - March 17, 2023
- FedEx jumps after lifting profit view amid pressure on e-commerce parcel volume - March 17, 2023