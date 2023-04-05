LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – FedEx Corp said on Wednesday the delivery firm will consolidate its operating companies into one organization, as part of its plan to slash $4 billion in permanent costs by the end of fiscal 2025.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ireland to consult public on military neutrality in wake of Ukraine war - April 5, 2023
- Trump, facing criminal charges, calls for defunding the FBI - April 5, 2023
- Tornado strikes southeast Missouri, search for victims underway - April 5, 2023