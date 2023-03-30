By Howard Schneider RICHMOND, Virginia (Reuters) – Deposit flows in U.S. banks appear “relatively stable,” while inflation remains too high and may well take longer than expected to decline, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank president Thomas Barkin said in comments that kept the policy focus on inflation
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Massachusetts fines delivery startup Gopuff $6.2 million in worker pay dispute - March 30, 2023
- Fed’s Barkin: Bank deposit flows “stable,” inflation still “hot” - March 30, 2023
- Icahn, Illumina discussed settlement before proxy fight – filing - March 30, 2023