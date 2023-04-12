(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said that while U.S. economic strength, labor market tightness, and too high-inflation suggest there is “more work to do” on Fed rate hikes, other factors including tighter credit conditions could argue for a pause.
