(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said that while U.S. economic strength, labor market tightness, and too high-inflation suggest there is “more work to do” on Fed rate hikes, other factors including tighter credit conditions could argue for a pause.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Mexico eyes U.S. return of $246 million confiscated from former official - April 12, 2023
- Russian consumer inflation drops below 4% target for first time in a year - April 12, 2023
- Juul to pay $462 million to six states over youth addiction claims - April 12, 2023