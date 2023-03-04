(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Saturday sounded a clear warning on the inflationary threat, and signaled that the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates further, and keep them there longer, than has been expected.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Fed’s Daly: tighter policy, for a longer time, ‘likely’ needed - March 4, 2023
- Goldman Sachs arm among bidders for $10 billion Subway sale – Sky News - March 4, 2023
- Protests break out in Iran over schoolgirl illnesses - March 4, 2023