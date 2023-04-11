(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve should be cautious about raising interest rates in the face of recent banking stress, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Tuesday, noting that a pullback in bank lending would help quell inflation and leave less for monetary policy to do.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Air Canada CFO Kazzaz to retire, ex-Bombardier exec Di Bert to take over - April 11, 2023
- HP must face shareholder lawsuit over sales, appeals court rules - April 11, 2023
- Chile approves bill cutting work week to 40 hours from 45 - April 11, 2023