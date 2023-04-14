(Reuters) – A U.S. recession is certainly feasible as the Federal Reserve’s steep rate-hikes over the past year filters fully through the economy, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday, as he again urged the central bank to be prudent on policy.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Dutch to widen ‘right-to-die’ to include terminally ill children - April 14, 2023
- Italy’s planned bridge to Sicily sees costs ballooning - April 14, 2023
- Canada’s top court upholds Quebec’s ban on homegrown cannabis - April 14, 2023