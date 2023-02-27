By Howard Schneider WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Inflation for a broad array of services in the United States remains “stubbornly high,” Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said Monday, though slower-growing wages might help slow prices in those parts of the economy as well.
