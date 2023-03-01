(Reuters) – Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday he is “open-minded” on either a 25 basis point or a 50 basis point rate hike at the U.S. central bank’s next meeting, adding that rates may ultimately need to go higher than the 5.4%
