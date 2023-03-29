WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmaker Kevin Hern said on Wednesday that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a meeting of the Republican Study Committee that insurance limits on banking deposits would be a great topic for Congress to weigh.
