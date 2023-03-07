By Howard Schneider WASHINGTON (Reuters) – At his last press conference U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said confidently a “disinflationary process” had begun, showing a “gratifying” corner had been turned even as he pledged the central bank’s fight against rising prices was not over.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Swiss National Bank does not rule out more interest rate hikes - March 7, 2023
- Twitter’s Musk says can raise revenue with more relevant ads - March 7, 2023
- CERAWEEK-US plans no wider easing of sanctions on Venezuela, official says - March 7, 2023