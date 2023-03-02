MILAN (Reuters) – Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected 10.8% drop in operating profit for 2022, as it shouldered higher costs in a push to relaunch the Florentine brand.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Serbians protest removal of prosecutors probing corruption - March 2, 2023
- Leon Black cannot revive conspiracy lawsuit–US appeals court - March 2, 2023
- US Senators question Binance and its US partner over compliance - March 2, 2023