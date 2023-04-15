By Valentina Za and Giulio Piovaccari MILAN (Reuters) – In 1977, a Ferrari owner offloaded his 1962 250 GTO because his wife complained it was too noisy, recounts Andrea Modena, head of Ferrari’s classic car division. It was either her or the car.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ferrari fever? Classic cars roar into investment funds - April 15, 2023
- Kenya launches first operational satellite into space -Space X - April 15, 2023
- Ukrainian pianist seeks victory on cultural front at contest in Switzerland - April 15, 2023