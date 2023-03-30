By Anne Kauranen HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who in 2019 became the world’s youngest premier at 34, is battling to stay in power in an election on Sunday as the country faces a recession and her challengers accuses her government of bloated
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- German supply chain shortages ease but long way to go – ifo - March 30, 2023
- US Growth Slump: Inflation, Forex, and Commodities Insight - March 30, 2023
- U.S. chip subsidy criteria could be a ‘burden’, says South Korea - March 30, 2023