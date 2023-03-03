By Yuddy Cahya Budiman JAKARTA (Reuters) -At least 17 people were killed when a fire broke out on Friday at a fuel storage station operated by Indonesia’s state energy company Pertamina in the capital Jakarta, an official at the city’s main firefighting unit said.
