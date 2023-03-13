(Reuters) – First Republic Bank’s shares more than halved in premarket trading on Monday as news of fresh financing failed to reassure investors days after SVB Financial Group’s downfall ignited fears of contagion in the banking sector.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BTC/USD Rebounding from $24k Support - March 13, 2023
- White House: ‘no deal’ on prisoner swap with Iran at this time - March 13, 2023
- Returning to frontline, Ukrainian Leopard crews see their ‘cat’ as game-changer - March 13, 2023