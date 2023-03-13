(Reuters) – First Republic Bank’s shares more than halved in premarket trading on Monday as news of fresh financing failed to reassure investors days after SVB Financial Group’s downfall ignited fears of contagion in the banking sector.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- India proposes additional net expenditure of 1.48 trillion rupees for 2022/23 - March 13, 2023
- Elephants honoured in Thailand as part of nation’s heritage - March 13, 2023
- BBC seeks to quell furore by putting Lineker back on air - March 13, 2023